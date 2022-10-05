TLC Announce Melbourne Headline Show As Part Of Victoria’s Always Live Series

TLC will play an intimate headline show in Melbourne next month as part of the Victorian government’s Always Live initiative. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas will perform a concert at the Palais Theatre in St. Kilda on Wednesday, 2nd November, joined by KYE.

Tickets are on sale next Wednesday, 12th October at 1pm AEDT, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off Monday, 10th October at 11am. The group will also perform as part of RNB Fridays’ Fridayz Live Australian tour, which also features the likes of Macklemore, Akon, Craig David and Ashanti – details on that here.

TLC – ‘No Scrubs’

The R&B duo’s announcement leads a slate of new additions to the Always Live program, such as the Islands in the Sky series, which will see rooftop performances in Melbourne by Thelma Plum, The Veronicas, Years & Years and Big Freedia. Other new announcements include a second Palais Theatre show from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on Wednesday, 30th November ahead of the pair’s shows at Hanging Rock.

Other additions to the Always Live program that have been announced today include a 21st birthday party for beloved Melbourne institution The Old Bar, with celebration at the bar on Saturday, 3rd December that will feature Cash Savage & the Last Drinks, SPOD and more. As announced earlier today, Texan psych-rock trio Khruangbin have also added an extra date to their sold-out trek, closing out their forthcoming Australian tour with a show at 170 Russell in Melbourne on Sunday, 4th December, joined by Mildlife.

Today’s announcement follows a huge slate of shows being revealed back in August – including Dua Lipa, Crowded House, Sampa the Great and Sophie Ellis-Bextor – and yesterday’s announcement of First & Forever, a First Nations music festival co-curated by Briggs and Paul Kelly and featuring performances from Plum, Baker Boy, Alice Skye, King Stingray, Christine Anu, Budjerah and many more. See the full program here.

Further Reading

Artist On Artist: Bipolar Sunshine and KYE Interview Each Other

Thelma Plum Has Released Her New ‘Meanjin’ EP

Rachel Maria Cox: My Favourite LGBTQIA+ Pop Songs