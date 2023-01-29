Tom Verlaine, Guitarist And Vocalist Of Television, Dies At 73

Tom Verlaine, the co-founder, guitarist, and vocalist of influential New York City post-punk band Television has died at the age of 73. Verlaine’s passing was confirmed to The New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith (the daughter of Patti Smith), who noted he died following “a brief illness”.

Verlaine was born Thomas Miller in Denville, New Jersey in 1949, having developed a fondness for rock music after hearing The Rolling Stones’ ’19th Nervous Breakdown’ at a young age. Befriending future bandmate, Richard Meyers (later known as Richard Hell) as a teenager, the pair moved to New York City in the early ’70s, adopting his stage name from French poet Paul Verlaine, and forming The Neon Boys with Hell.

Television – ‘Marquee Moon’

The Neon Boys lasted only a short time before splitting and subsequently reforming as Television in 1973. Performing frequently over the coming years, the group slowly gained a cult following at venues such as CBGBS as they carved out their signature post-punk sound that would ultimately be heard on their acclaimed debut album, 1977’s, Marquee Moon.

A second album, Adventure, would follow in 1978, though Television would split up, with Verlaine embarking upon a solo career. He would release a number of solo albums over the coming years, while also working with a vast array of famed artists, including the likes of former partner Patti Smith, David Bowie, Lee Ranaldo and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, and James Iha of the Smashing Pumpkins.

Television would reunite in 1991, releasing a self-titled album the following year, before again splitting in 1993. They would reform once more in 2001, remaining consistently active with sporadic tour dates until 2019.

