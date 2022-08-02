Tones And I, Matt Corby, And Dune Rats Lead The Drop 2022 Lineup

Coastal music festival The Drop has announced the details of its 2022 events. This year will see The Drop heading to both Bondi and Coffs Harbour during October, with a raft of local names on board.

The festival has named global pop export Tones And I as its headline act, with the likes of Matt Corby and Dune Rats filling out the top line. The bill is rounded out by Cub Sport, Gretta Ray, Shag Rock, TOWNS and Hallie.

Tones And I – ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’

The Drop will also be touring around the country in the first half of 2023, with a Coolangatta date scheduled for January, Newcastle slated for March, Torquay and Busselton in April, and an additional Coolangatta date in May. Full ticketing and lineup details for these shows will be announced closer to their respective dates.

The upcoming Bondi and Coffs Harbour events mark the return of The Drop after a run of planned 2020 dates were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Organisers are giving 2020 ticket holders the option to transfer their tickets to either of the upcoming NSW dates or any of the 2023 dates. Full refund details are available via the festival’s website.

The Drop Festival 2022

Tones And I

Matt Corby

Dune Rats

Cub Sport

Gretta Ray

Shag Rock

TOWNS

Hallie

The Drop 2022 Dates and Locations

Saturday, 15th October, 2022 – Bondi Beach, Bondi, NSW

Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from 9am, Wednesday, 10th August.

The Drop Festival 2023 Dates

Saturday/Sunday, 21st/22nd January, 2023 – Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta, QLD

Tuesday, 28th March, 2023 – Empire Park, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 8th April, 2023 – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Barnard Park, Busselton, WA

Saturday, 13th May, 2023 – Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta, QLD

Full ticketing and lineup details to be announced.

Further Reading

Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana, Tones And I Lead Vanfest 2022 Lineup

Young Henrys and Dune Rats Have Rebooted Dunies Lager

Love Letter to a Record: Keelan Mak on Matt Corby’s ‘Telluric’