Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Announces 2023 Australian Tour

British producer and DJ Orlando Higginbottom – aka Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – has announced an Australian tour for May.

The four-date run will kick off at the Triffid in Brisbane on Tuesday, 9th May before stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. See full dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Friday, 24th February from 10am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off at 10am Wednesday, 22nd February

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Never Seen You Dance’

Higginbottom has played a slew of DJ sets at Australian venues and music festivals over the past decade, but the upcoming tour mark TEED’s first Australian live shows in over a decade.

“I’ve got stories, and a disproportionate number of them are from touring in Australia,” Higginbottom said in a statement announcing the shows. “It’s absolutely been way too long since I’ve brought a live show here.”

TEED’s upcoming Australian tour comes in support of his second studio album, When the Lights Go. It arrived in September 2022, after being previewed with the singles ‘Blood in the Snow’, ‘The Sleeper’ and ‘Never Seen You Dance’.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs 2023 Australian Tour

Tuesday, 9th May – The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 11th May – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 12th May – Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 13th May – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Further Reading

Confidence Man Enlist Tame Impala, CHAI, & More For ‘Re-Tilt’ Remix EP

Hot Chip Review – A Blissful Release on Band’s Return to Sydney

Caribou Review – Dreams Come True at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre