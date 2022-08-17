Tove Lo Announces Australian Headline Shows

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo has announced a pair of Australian headline shows. Tove Lo was previously announced for the upcoming Listen Out festival tour, her first visit to Australia since 2019.

In addition to festival appearances in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane, Tove Lo will perform headline dates at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Wednesday, 28th September, and Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Thursday, 29th September. The Australian tour will be preceded by a headline date at Auckland’s Powerstation on Wednesday, 21st September.

Tove Lo – ‘2 Die 4’

“I’m so ready to finally come back and play Australia, and do my first headline show in New Zealand,” Lo explained in a statement. “They both have a special place in my heart and I’m excited to share my new tunes and new moves. Get ready for an emotional dance party!”

The upcoming shows will wrap up just days before the release of Dirt Femme, Tove Lo’s fifth album, which features appearances from Channel Tres, SG Lewis, and First Aid Kit. “Dirt Femme is about me and my relationship with my femininity,” Lo explained in a statement.

“When I started out as a writer and an artist I used to view my feminine traits as weaker and would enhance my masculine traits to get ahead in life,” she continued. “I feel a big energy shift in my environment since then and this album reflects the various ways my feminine side has both helped and hurt me.

“I am a pansexual woman married to a straight man. I believe masculine and [feminine] lives on a spectrum in all humans. There’s so many more interesting nuances than most people wanna accept.”

Tove Lo Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 28th September – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 29th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Monday, 22nd August.

Further Reading

Polo G Announces Debut Australian Headline Shows

Listen Out Replaces Young Thug Due To Rapper’s Ongoing “Legal Troubles”

Canadian Rapper bbno$ Announces 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Listen Out Announces 2022 Festival Lineup + Listen In Adelaide