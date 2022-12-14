It’s that time of year again: voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 is now open. The annual music countdown will be broadcast live on the national youth radio station from 12pm on Saturday, 28th January 2023.

People can submit their preferences via the triple j website up until 12pm on Monday, 23rd January. The form requires users to register using an ABC account, email or Facebook login and users can vote for ten of their favourite songs, though no repeats are allowed and you can only vote once.

Hottest 100 #1 of 2021: The Wiggles – ‘Elephant’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Voters can also choose to enter the Golden Ticket competition, which gives winners a double pass to every triple j-sponsored festival and tour for a year. Highlights from this year’s winners include seeing Tyler, The Creator at Splendour in the Grass, Holly Humberstone at the Factory Theatre in Sydney, and Flight Facilities at Riverstage in Brisbane.

The 2021 Hottest 100 was won by The Wiggles with their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’. The win from the children’s band marked the first time in Hottest 100 history that a Like A Version took out the top prize.

Further Reading

Tyler, the Creator Review – A Leading Voice in Pop Music

Here’s The Winner Of Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of 2021

Like A Version Performances By The Wiggles, Genesis Owusu And More Are Being Released As 7″ Singles