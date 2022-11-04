UNIFIED Music Group Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

UNIFIED Music Group has today unveiled the five recipients of this year’s UNIFIED Grant, which aims give five creative hotshots some extra cash to go towards chasing their artistic dreams.

The winners will share in the $25K prize pool to fund projects that will hopefully go on to inspire positive and meaningful change across the arts industry.

WATCH: BIGSOUND 2016 Keynote: Jaddan Comerford (UNIFIED)

This year’s winners include:

the YoWo – a music mentoring program for young women and GNC teens

Sustainable Touring Solutions – a technology startup focusing on sustainable touring

More Mindfulness – a wellbeing resource to assist artists with their mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing

dARTbase – a marketplace for musicians to find creatives

Tin Camp Studios – a First Nations-led mobile music, healing, recording and storytelling space

In a press statement, dARTbase Founder Gemma Colbran said receiving the UNIFIED Grant has provided her with “much-needed capital to launch a marketing campaign for our business”.

“Even more so, it has reaffirmed that we are on the right path and to keep up with our journey,” she continued.

“Having a relationship with UNIFIED Music Group more broadly means we have access to artists to trial our service and helps to legitimise our startup, which is in the very beginnings of its journey.”

The grant’s return follows the 10-year anniversary of UNIFIED Music Group in 2021.

Founder and CEO Jaddan Comerford first announced the grant during his keynote speech at BIGSOUND 2016, which you can re-cap in the viddy above.

Further Reading:

UNIFIED Announces Winners Of Its First Ever $25K Grant Program For Music Creatives

Artists Hit Out At Half-A-Million Dollar Government Grant Given To Guns N’ Roses Concert Promoters TEG Dainty

DZ Deathrays Announce New Grant To Support Up & Coming Regional Guitarists