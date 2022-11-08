Valley Fiesta Brings Gordi, Holy Holy and More to Brisbane

Brisbane’s free live music and community weekender, the Valley Fiesta, returns this month, running from Friday, 25th till Sunday, 27th November.

Celebrating the businesses, venues and culture of the inner city suburb of Fortitude Valley, some excellent live shows are lined up for the Fiesta’s 25th year. The 2022 program includes Gordi, Holy Holy, WIIGZ, Kian and more, taking over 11 Fortitude Valley venues across the weekend.

Gordi – ‘Way I Go’

Saturday’s Valley Fiesta Live! runs from 6:30pm until late at various venues around the Valley. Check out the lineup below.

Valley Fiesta Live! 2022 Lineup

HOLY HOLY

WIIGZ

ALTER BOY

GORDI

JESS DAY

CLOE TERARE

KIAN

DEAN BRADY

ASH LUNE

DULCIE

DANCINGWATER

ANDY MARTIN

MOSS

The Sound Garden is hosting the Access All Areas Stage, a purpose-made space that has been engineered to be accessible to all. Elsewhere, punters will find not just music but also burlesque, circus, drag and various other live performances. On Sunday, Fortitude Valley’s DIY and alternative arts scenes will be celebrated with the Underground Frequencies series.

All up, Valley Fiesta will feature more than 45 artists across the weekend. For more information, check out the full program via Q Music here.

Valley Fiesta 2022

Friday, 25th November – Sunday, 27th November – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

