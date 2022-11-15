Watch The Trailer For New Neil Young Doco ‘Harvest Time’

A new documentary film taking a snapshot of a key moment in Neil Young‘s early career is hitting Aussie cinemas next month.

Dubbed Harvest Time, the never-before-seen flick is packed with archive footage filmed in 1971, taking fans on an intimate journey to Young’s farm in Northern California for the ‘Harvest Barn’ sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra and to Nashville where the then-20-something rocker worked on various tracks off the legendary Harvest LP.

WATCH: Neil Young: Harvest Time – Official Trailer

According to the official press statement, the docu-film sees “performance and rehearsal content intertwined into creative storytelling” and includes most of the tracks from the LP, including faves like ‘Heart of Gold’, ‘A Man Needs A Maid’, ‘Alabama’ and ‘Old Man’.

The film will premiere at select cinemas across Australia on Thursday, 1st December, with an exclusive intro from the icon himself recorded especially for theatre audiences.

“Hear Neil highlight the significance of Harvest, 50 years after its release, and how the recording of the album and the movie came together,” the statement reads.

You can check if Harvest Time is screening at a cinema near you by whacking your mouse here.

