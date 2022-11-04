Tones And I has had her second crack at triple j’s Like A Version segment, this time wrapping her powerful pipes around a Gang Of Youths favourite.

The Aussie pop superstar performed a cover of the GOY Go Farther In Lightness deep cut ‘Achilles Come Down’, complete with 40+ piece choir, strings, percussionists, piano, and more.

WATCH: Tones And I – ‘Achilles Come Down’ triple j Like A Version

“I actually chose to cover this song before I heard it the whole way through,” the artist told the youth broadcaster. “I then saw that it went for 7 minutes and had more lyrics than probably any song I’ve ever seen in my life!”

But she still rose to the challenge, giving the track a lush, ethereal makeover (watch above).

During the appearance, Tones And I alsp performed her original track ‘Charlie’.

It was the ‘Dance Monkey’ hit-maker’ second appearance on LIV, following her cover of ‘Forever Young’ by Alphaville back in 2019.

