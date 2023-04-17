American pop-punk trio Waterparks have announced their debut Australian headline tour. The band will play five shows in the country in October in support of their new album Intellectual Property, which arrived last week.

The tour will kick off Tuesday, 3rd October at Magnet House in Perth, before shows in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. They’ll be joined on the road by Canadian singer-songwriter Lights. See full dates and venues below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 21st April at 10am AEST. There’s a pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, 19th April from 5pm AEST which you can register for here.

Waterparks – Funeral Grey’

While the upcoming tour marks their first full Australian run as headliners, the trio are no strangers to our shores. They first visited in 2018, touring the country supporting fellow US rockers The Maine. They returned at the end of that year as part of the inaugural Good Things festival lineup, also performing a handful of their own sideshows.

Intellectual Property was released last Friday, 17th April following singles like ‘Funeral Grey’ and the blackbear-assisted ‘Fuck about It’. The follow-up to 2021’s Greatest Hits is Waterparks’ fifth studio album overall, and first with label Fueled By Ramen, who the band signed with last year.

Waterparks 2023 Australian Tour

with Lights

Tuesday, 3rd October – Magnet House, Perth

Thursday, 5th October – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 6th October – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 7th October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, 8th October – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Friday, 21st April.

