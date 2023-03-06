Wayne Shorter, Saxophonist and Miles Davis Collaborator, Has Died

Influential jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter has died aged 89. Shorter’s publicist confirmed the news to The New York Times on Thursday, 2nd March, saying Shorter had passed away in hospital. No specific cause of death was given at the time.

Shorter rose to fame during the 1960s as a tenor saxophonist, composer, and bandleader for Blue Note Records, and would work with some of the biggest names in jazz history, including Art Blakey and Miles Davis as part of the legendary Miles Davis Quintet. Alongside Davis, Shorter is considered one of the great pioneers of fusion.

Through his work with Blue Note Shorter created what are now considered jazz standards, including ‘Footprints’ and ‘Black Nile’, while his group the Weather Report became immensely popular and indelibly changed the face of jazz in the 20th century. Shorter also worked closely with many artists outside of the jazz scene, including Joni Mitchell, Carlos Santana, and Steely Dan – most notably on the 1977 record Aja.

Shorter has 12 Grammy Awards to his name, his last being won in 2023 for Best Improvised Jazz Solo for the track ‘Endangered Species’, which he wrote with renowned bassist Esperanza Spalding – who was a close collaborator in the later years of his career. The two artists wrote an opera together, Iphigenia, which was performed throughout 2021 and 2022.

He received a lifetime achievement honor from the Recording Academy in 2015.

