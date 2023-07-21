Wednesday 13 to Perform Murderdolls Set on 2024 Australian Tour

Wednesday 13 is coming down under in 2024 to perform a set of Murderdolls songs live for the first time in over a decade. The horror punk legend and his backing band, which features Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley, will be performing a stack of tunes from the band’s two celebrated albums, 2002’s Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and 2010’s Women And Children Last.

They’ll be heading to Australia in February next year, playing five shows across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Details below.

Murderdolls – ‘White Wedding’

“After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs,” Wednesday 13 said in a press statement, referring to the 2021 death of Murderdolls guitarist and Slipknot co-founder, Joey Jordison.

“We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey’s house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans, We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band.”

Wednesday 13 Australian Tour 2024

Friday, 2nd February – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 3rd February – The Metro, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 4th February – Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 6th February – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 7th February – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 27th July @ 9am local time via The Phoenix

