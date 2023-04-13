West Thebarton Return with New Single ‘George Michael’ and Announce String of Headline Dates

Adelaide seven-piece West Thebarton has returned with new single ‘George Michael’, taken from their upcoming Victory EP which will arrive on Friday, 2nd June. Alongside the announcement, they’ve also locked in a run of tour dates throughout late May and June.

The band will kick off The Return of West Thebarton tour at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on Friday, 19th May, following it up with shows in Brisbane and Melbourne before rounding it out with a hometown show on Saturday, 3rd June.

West Thebarton: ‘George Michael’

“This song is bottling that feeling of being stuck in a moment of time, and all that you want to do is soak in that something ‘amazing’,” the band said in a statement about the new song. “It’s almost like the world stops and your brain does a 360 when you’re looking over a view that’s so fkn beautiful that everything seems to not matter at that moment.”

It’s been a little while between drinks for the Adelaide band, with their last single ‘Tops’ coming out back in 2019. Their debut album, Different Things Being Different, arrived in 2018.

The band have reportedly spent a fair whack of time in the studio carving out new music, and it seems like the EP could be a run-up to a longer project.

The Return Of West Thebarton Tour

Friday, 19th May – Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 20th May – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 26th May – The Gasometer, Melbourne NSW

Saturday, 3rd June – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide SA

Tickets are on sale now via West Thebarton.

