Woodes Announces National Tour for Late 2023

Woodes has announced a national tour in support of her forthcoming EP Hibernation. The singer will play nine dates up the east coast in November starting with a set at the Euroa Music Festival on Saturday, 21st October, before taking in dates in southeast Queensland, Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, and finally Melbourne.

Hibernation will arrive on Friday, 13th October, and is Woodes’ second EP of the year, following Kingdom Come which came out in June. We’ve heard a few tracks from Hibernation so far, including ‘Don’t Look Back’ and the recent ‘War Cry’.

Woodes: ‘War Cry’

“I’ve been living and writing between Los Angeles and Australia this year and have been really inspired in my writing by the cinematic world that has been building since I’ve made the big leap to come over here,” Woodes shared in a statement about the new EP.

“I’ve always enjoyed film and game music and wanted to continue to find ways to fuse my favourite things into my songs. I got so excited by what I was making, it felt right to start to share it. This feels like a new adventure, that is dense and brave and filled with strings and brass and choirs.”

Hibernation is billed as the darker, grittier side of Kingdom Come. Woodes’ last full-length release was 2020’s Crystal Ball.

Saturday, 21st October – Euroa Music Festival

TICKETS

Friday, 27th October – Sunshine Coast/Kabi Kabi Land, QLD

TICKETS

Saturday, 28th October – Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

TICKETS

Sunday, 29th October – Gold Coast/Yugambeh Land, QLD

TICKETS

Friday, 3rd November – Newcastle/Mulubinba, NSW

TICKETS

Saturday, 4th November – The Great Club, Sydney/Eora

TICKETS

Sunday, 5th November – Wollongong/Dharawal Land, NSW

TICKETS

Wednesday, 8th November – Canberra/Ngambri, ACT

TICKETS

Friday, 10th November – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne/Naarm

TICKETS

Further Reading

Artist on Artist: LEER and Woodes Chat About Their New Collaboration ‘Back to Back’

Tornado Club (The Kite String Tangle and Woodes) Share New Single ‘Intuition’, Announce Debut EP

Woodes & The Kite String Tangle Team Up For New Project, Tornado Club