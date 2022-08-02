Years & Years, the now solo project of British musician Olly Alexander, has announced a pair of headline Australian shows for November. The gigs will be taking place in Brisbane and Adelaide, and lock in alongside the artist’s festival appearances in Sydney and Melbourne for Summer Camp during the same month.

The Australian shows will be the first in the country for the musician since the project went from being a trio, to being solely driven by Alexander. Originally formed as a group featuring Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen, Years & Years became Alexander’s sole output in 2021.

Since then however, Goldsworthy has appeared as a touring musician for the project, notably during Alexander’s Glastonbury performance last month.

Years & Years – ‘Sweet Talker (Glastonbury 2022)’

Alexander’s headline dates will be taking him to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Adelaide’s newly launched Hindley Street Music Hall.

And for the Summer Camp tour, he joins a stacked lineup of artists including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Big Freedia, Ladyhawke, Cub Sport and more in its inaugural year as Australia’s newest LGBTQIA+ festival.

This Aussie tour will see his third album Night Call brought to life, following its successful release back in January. Tickets for the headline shows are on sale for the general public from 9am local time, Friday 5th August.

A pre sale session kicks off on Thursday 4th August; fans wanting to get involved, head to the Secret Sounds website to register.

Years & Years Australian Tour 2022

Saturday 5th November – Summer Camp Festival @ Centennial Park, Sydney (18+)

Wednesday 9th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (18+)

Friday 11th November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (18+)

Saturday 12th November – Summer Camp Festival @ Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne (18+)

