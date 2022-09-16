As Club Angel, 22-year-old Gabriel Espinosa specialises in a certain kind of electronic dance music. Inspired by late-’90s UK garage and 2-step, Club Angel is interested in making bodies move and soundtracking connections forged on the dance floor.

The title of Club Angel’s debut EP is a nod to Espinosa’s implied listenership. The record’s called 6AM, and it’s the sort of music that’ll inspire you to stay out until the sun pokes through the night club windows. To coincide with its release, Club Angel selects his 6AM club favourites.

Club Angel’s 6AM Favourites

Persian – ‘Omid a Man’

A weapon of an opener, always pictured hearing this at a hazy beachside festival.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MJ Cole – ‘Sincere’

One of MJ Cole’s finest and a personal favourite of mine. Bust out the bubbles and the Moschino tracksuit, we’re going back to Y2K.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Main Phase – ‘Get Higher’

An anthemic speed garage cut. Atmospheric synth stabs and a catchy rave vocal make this one perfect for any sunrise.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Smith & Mighty – ‘B-Line Fi Blow’

An iconic 2-step track. Still light enough for the waking hours but dark and driving. Instant reloads.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Skream – ‘Summer Dreams’

Practically a jazz groove with garage drums. It’s wistful and dreamy. Let the dubby horns be your wake up call.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goldie – ‘Inner City Life’

You couldn’t have a 6AM list without Goldie’s jungle masterpiece. To hear ‘Inner City Life’ at the break of dawn would be a bucket list moment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Club Angel: 6AM EP

Further Reading

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Let Them Eat Cake Announces Lineup For 2023 New Year’s Day Festival

Freddie Gibbs, Sofia Kourtesis Lead Sun Cycle NYD Festival 2023 Lineup