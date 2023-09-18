NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by ‘LOVE JONES’, a hooky and acid funk-infused hip hop song from Yawdoesitall. There’s also gothy synth-punk from Maxine Gillon, a nostalgic, Caribbean-inspired club number from Club Angel, indie-R&B balladry from Yeo, and plenty more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – September 2023

New additions 18/09/2023

Yawdoesitall – ‘LOVE JONES’

Maxine Gillon – ‘Girl 6’

M8triarchy – ‘Guessing’ (Sunship remix)

Maple Glider – ‘Two Years’

Sarah Mary Chadwick – ‘Someone Else’s Baby’

Creed that Kid – ‘Impatient’

Yeo – ‘CALL IT’

Sollyy – ‘No Assumptions’

The Native Cats – ‘Small Town Cop Override’

Club Angel – ‘Stylin”

Mildlife – ‘Return to Centaurus’

