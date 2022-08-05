NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features synth-pop excellence from Simona Castricum, jazzy instrumental funk from Surprise Chef, dance floor aggression from Club Angel, the smooth house pop of Ashli, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists, and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.
Listen to this month’s playlist
New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 29/07/22
Forest Claudette – Gone Without a Trace
Ashli – Dance Again
Simona Castricum – TBC
Surprise Chef – Money Music
cln feat. Eilish Gilligan – Into the Night
FELIVAND – Stolen Seats
GAUCI – Back 2 When
Club Angel – Pop Them Threat!
Chanel Loren feat. Arz – Some Other Time
Lo – GTY
Al Matcott – Sophia
ENOLA – Strange Comfort
Girl and Girl – Divorce 2
Northeast Party House – Cranky Boy
Jess Day – Seven
JUJO feat. Yung Shōgun – WAR
