NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist features synth-pop excellence from Simona Castricum, jazzy instrumental funk from Surprise Chef, dance floor aggression from Club Angel, the smooth house pop of Ashli, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists, and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist ADDITIONS – 29/07/22

Forest Claudette – Gone Without a Trace

Ashli – Dance Again

Simona Castricum – TBC

Surprise Chef – Money Music

cln feat. Eilish Gilligan – Into the Night

FELIVAND – Stolen Seats

GAUCI – Back 2 When

Club Angel – Pop Them Threat!

Chanel Loren feat. Arz – Some Other Time

Lo – GTY

Al Matcott – Sophia

ENOLA – Strange Comfort

Girl and Girl – Divorce 2

Northeast Party House – Cranky Boy

Jess Day – Seven

JUJO feat. Yung Shōgun – WAR

