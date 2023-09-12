Lineup Announced for Let Them Eat Cake 2024: BICEP, salute, Yung Singh, C.FRIM + More

The lineup is here for Let Them Eat Cake 2024. The Melbourne/Naarm dance music festival will again take place on the grounds of the Werribee Mansion on New Year’s Day. The lineup is loaded with local and international dance music, including German techno DJ Ben Klock and Austrian producer salute.
Let Them Eat Cake will welcome UK acts ABSOLUTE., LF System, Mella Dee and Irish-born, UK-based DJ and producer Saoirse. Barry Can’t Swim and BICEP will both be performing DJ sets, while the Australian contingent includes C.FRIM, Caitlin Medcalf, Yarra, S4FD and Valerie. More details below.
salute – ‘Wait For It’
The other Australian acts on Let Them Eat Cake’s 2024 lineup are AK Sports, Bella Claxton, Club Angel, DAWS, Gumm, Laura King, Lisa May, North Barton, Ollie Lishman, Oots, Rob Anthony, Sam Alfred and SWIM. See the full lineup below.
You can register for pre-sale tickets here, with the tickets going on sale at 12pm on Tuesday, 19th September. General tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, 20th September
Let Them Eat Cake celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2023, presenting a lineup featuring DJ Koze, Bonobo, Moxie, Shanti Celeste, Skin on Skin and loads more.
Let Them Eat Cake 2024
- ABSOLUTE.
- AK Sports
- Barry Can’t Swim (DJ)
- Bella Claxton
- Ben Klock
- BICEP (DJ)
- C.FRIM
- Caitlin Medcalf
- Club Angel
- DAWS
- Gumm
- Laura King
- Lisa May
- LF SYSTEM
- Mella Dee
- North Barton
- OLLIE LISHMAN
- Oots
- Rob Anthony
- S4FD + Valerie (Club Saffron)
- salute
- Sam Alfred
- Saoirse
- SWIM
- Yarra
- Yung Singh
Date & Venue
- Monday, 1st January – Werribee Mansion Grounds, Melbourne VIC
Tickets on sale Wednesday, 20th September
