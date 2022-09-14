Freddie Gibbs, Sofia Kourtesis Lead Sun Cycle NYD Festival 2023 Lineup

The Sun Cycle NYD festival has announced the lineup for its forthcoming 2023 event. The festival will take place at the Coburg Velodrome in Melbourne on Sunday, 1st January.

Featuring the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Sofia Kourtesis, Folamour, Sherelle, Palms Trax B2B Job Jobse, OR:LA, Antal, DJ Boring, and Bumpy, the lineup is a celebration of both local and international talent, highlighting immersive live acts and acclaimed DJs across the board.

Relive the experience of Sun Cycle NYD 2022:

Spread across three stages, including Body Heat, Inner Orbit, and Simmer Down, audiences will have the chance to witness a powerful overlap between all spectrums of dance music. All converging in a mutual love for genres such as soul, jazz, hip-hop, electronica, and more, the Sun Cycle NYD experience intends to enchant, excite, and energise throughout the day.

The 2023 edition of the Sun Cycle NYD festival will once again see the event held at its spiritual home of the Coburg Velodrome. Having launched the event there in 2020, its 2021 edition saw a move to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, before a welcome return in 2022.

As per previous years, the festival will feature bespoke stage designs, interactive art experiences and installations, and unique food offerings from some of Melbourne’s top food and cuisine venues. As the event draws to a close, a number of visual installations will also come to life, pairing with the music to create a unique experience like no other.

Sun Cycle NYD

Antal

Bertie

BRIA

Bumpy

C.FRIM

Coco Maria

DJ BORING

DJ PGZ

Empress

Folamour

Freddie Gibbs

IJALE

Job Jobse

Kgomotso

Lauren Hansom

Mirasia

OR:LA

Palms Trax

POOKIE

Sam Alfred

Sampology

SHERELLE

Sofia Kourtesis

Yawang

Yikes

Date & Venue

Sunday, 1st January, 2023 – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Sign up for presale now. Tickets on sale 21st September.

Further Reading

Beyond the Valley Announces 2022 Lineup with Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry and More

Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup

Denzel Curry, Benee, And Kaytranada Lead Field Day 2023 Lineup