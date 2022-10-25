Get to Know the Local Support Acts on Northlane’s Regional Tour

Northlane are capping off 2022 with a run of regional tour dates, beginning on Thursday, 17th November and wrapping up on Saturday, 17th December. Along the way, the Western Sydney metalcore outfit will visit Wagga Wagga, Wollongong, Ipswich, Caloundra, Geelong, Frankston, Manly, Mackay, Canberra, Townsville, Cairns and Hobart, as well as Penrith for their first hometown show in a decade.

The tour is in support of Northlane’s sixth album, Obsidian, which arrived in April and became the second chart-topping album of the band’s career. Windwaker will be joining Northlane throughout the tour, along with a range of local support acts selected by the band. To get everyone up to speed, Northlane guitarist Josh Smith has thrown together a playlist spotlighting all the local support acts.

Northlane Regional Tour 2022

Josh Smith (Northlane): When Northlane was a young band, we struggled to find opportunities. Nobody who was booking shows took an interest in what we were doing because at the time we were pretty different. Once our music had begun to reach more ears through the internet, we gained interest from some larger acts like Parkway Drive who gave us a chance to prove ourselves to their audiences. The rest was history.

We feel it’s only right to pass the baton onto the next generation, because it’s already difficult enough to foster a career in music here in Australia. It feels like we are duty-bound to give the right bands a deserving leg up. When we put the call out on our social media, we were flooded with over 120 submissions from talented locals. Narrowing it down to just one band per show was nearly impossible.

Please meet the next breed, hand selected by us, who will be opening the show in their local town this November and December. We’ve put together this playlist of our favourite songs from each band so you can get to know them better. Throw your support behind them by having a listen and getting to the show early – you may just discover your new favourite Australian band.

Northlane Regional Locals

