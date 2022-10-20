In Hearts Wake’s ARIA-Nominated ‘Green Is the New Black’ Doco Is Now Streaming Online

As their monumental 28-date Australian tour draws to a close, In Hearts Wake have just unleashed their feature-length documentary Green Is The New Black on the world.

The doco – which centres on the making of the Byron Bay metalcore icons’ fifth studio album Kaliyuga, and how the band managed to successfully carbon offset the entire recording process – is now available to stream via iTunes and DocPlay.

WATCH: Green Is The New Black – Official Trailer

More broadly, the film examines the music industry’s relationship to the environment, exploring the responsibilities of professional touring and recording artists and the barriers to making the music industry carbon neutral. It also charts In Hearts Wake’s own transition to becoming a carbon neutral organisation, and sees them honestly reflect on their own shortcomings, face adversity, and come up with inspiring solutions.

IHW are also up for an ARIA Award at this year’s ceremony for their work on Green Is The New Black, nominated in the Best Original Soundtrack category for the film’s album accompaniment.

Meanwhile, their massive 28-gig national tour wraps up this weekend on the Gold Coast and in Byron Bay, with RedHook (hey, that’s my band!), Pridelands and Banks Arcade supporting. You can suss the deets here.

Incredibly, In Hearts Wake have also offset 150% of the carbon emissions created by the tour.

Further Reading:

In Hearts Wake Announce ‘Green Is The New Black’ OST, Share Single

Amyl and the Sniffers, Baker Boy Lead 2022 ARIA Awards Nominees

In Hearts Wake Announce ‘Green Is The New Black’ 2022 National Tour