Love Letter to a Record: Aphir on The Internet’s ‘Ego Death’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, experimental pop musician Aphir showers praise on The Internet’s third album Ego Death (2015).

Aphir’s latest release, Pomegranate Tree, is a concept album that highlights the need for connection and community while warning of the pernicious capacity of organised religion. The album is out via Provenance Records and was preceded by the singles ‘Rhoda’ and ‘Red Giant’.

Aphir’s Love Letter to Ego Death

Aphir: A close friend introduced me to The Internet’s Ego Death pretty soon after I started studying audio engineering in Melbourne. There was a stretch where I would listen to it basically every day, especially the song ‘Under Control’.

I felt like a bit of a fish out of water in my degree. I was one of only a few women in a male-dominated course and I was very anxious about doing well because before studying I’d been on Newstart living in this weird, rundown rental where I would find ancient trash – once, an eyeless doll – embedded in the garden when I went to mow the lawn.

Ego Death is a super chill record and I love Syd’s lead vocals. There are funny moments (the simple hook line “You fucked up” was destined to exist in a breakup song at some point), words of wisdom I needed to hear at the time (“fuck the critics’ advice”), magic guitar parts from Steve Lacy, and just a warm and inviting feeling to the whole LP. It feels like the band are all friends with each other.

The Internet – ‘Under Control’

Recently, I watched the Needle Drop review of this record and it was a frustrating watch because Anthony Fantano’s big complaint about it was that it’s a soul record and Syd doesn’t have a big powerful soul voice. But the thing is, that’s absolutely not the point of the album.

It’s about Syd telling stories from her life. She was in a pretty transitional place with music and fame when this record came out – “I’m still driving round in my old whip / Still living at home” – plus she’s openly gay and a lot of the songs take inspiration from her relationships. It’s that sense of a real person telling you about her life that makes this album so comforting.

The relaxed mood of this record really soothed my anxiety throughout my degree and the early stages of my career, and the drive that Syd sings about having with her own artistic work inspired me to keep cultivating my own.

Aphir – ‘Red Giant’

Aphir’s Pomegranate Tree is out now.

