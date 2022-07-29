Love Letter to a Record: Pink Matter on Madonna’s ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter To A Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with music and share stories about how the music they love has influenced their lives. Here, Brisbane’s Pink Matter confess their love for Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005).

Pink Matter released the single, ‘Bare It All’, in June 2022, a track that builds on the Brisbane trio’s love of all things Madonna, Channel Tres, Bakar and Mildlife. Pink Matter’s Kerry, Izzy and Libby have supported acts such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra and The Internet in recent years and appeared at Splendour in the Grass 2022.

Pink Matter on Madonna’s ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor

Dear Confessions on a Dance Floor,

You were the blueprint to living out our inner diva. Even before we entered writing mode, music for our band car trips mainly consisted of 2000s club throwback jams, because it brings out a joy in all of us and a pure love for how music makes us feel. During the depths of 2020, we bonded over music that made us want to dance and groove our negativity away.

‘Sorry’ has such an iconic bass line and it’s impossible for us not to at least nod our heads to this song. We were so inspired by how throwback dance music made us feel empowered no matter what was going on in our lives at the time, and we wrote ‘Bare It All’ and had so much fun in the process.

‘Hung Up’ is a timeless banger and we will fight anyone who disagrees. It’s our ultimate pump up track – it never fails to lift the mood and make us feel untouchable.

Madonna is an iconic queen, and we have so much respect and adoration for all of the different phases of her career. She inspired us to experiment and explore writing outside what our comfort zone was, and her music was a big reference for the dance direction Pink Matter is headed in.

‘Hung Up’ is definitely a favourite of ours off this record. It’s one of the songs we all somehow know the words to no matter how much time has passed since we last heard it. It makes us want to embrace our femininity, our inner diva and to make music that empowers us like it does.

Lots of love,

Kerry, Izzy & Libby (Pink Matter) xx

Pink Matter – ‘Bare It All’

