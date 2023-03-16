Love Letter to a Record: Winten on Beach House’s ‘Bloom’

Music Feeds’ Love Letter to a Record series asks artists to reflect on their relationship with the music they love and share stories about how it has influenced their lives. Here, Naarm/Melbourne singer-songwriter Winten showers praise on Beach House’s fourth album, 2012’s ‘Bloom’.

There’s a reason Winten chose to release her latest single, ‘Violet Town’, on International Women’s Day. The track – which is rooted in the Naarm/Melbourne performer’s characteristic vocal intimacy – was written about a group of female friends Winten bonded with during the Covid lockdowns. ‘Violet Town’ follows Winten’s debut single, ‘Anything You Like’, which came out in November 2022.

Winten’s Love Letter to Beach House’s Bloom

<a href="https://beachhouse.bandcamp.com/album/bloom">Bloom by Beach House</a>

Winten: Damn, I really love this record. I initially picked it up in vinyl form because I liked the cover. If you’ve never touched the front of this vinyl before, you’re in for a treat – it’s all bumpy and fun. A truly vague description by me but a deadly combo by Beach House. You’re welcome.

‘Other People’ is one of the greatest songs in the world in my humble opinion. I lived near the sea when this album was released and it took me a while to recognise that the bird sounds at the start of the track weren’t just outside my window. It’s an incredibly warm, enveloping song with layers of undeniably catchy vocal, synth and guitar melodies that blend together to create a sound that is distinct and nostalgic.

A certain synergy between Victoria Legrand and bandmate Alex Scally has always seemed palpable to me throughout their songwriting, and I’d like to think that their friendship is strong. An overarching sad-happy feeling lives inside my body whenever I listen to this record, and particularly during ‘Other People’. I think of Christmas with my mum, putting up lights and baking cheesecake. I’m whispering “happy birthday” to a friend every year on August 17th. I’ve moved through the growing pains of insecurity and self-determination, isolated in an unfamiliar yet inviting landscape.

Beach House – ‘Other People’

Another favourite from this record is ‘Myth’. I always thought it was a bold choice to introduce the vocal at the 45 second mark. Looking back, moments like this probably informed the importance I place on instrumental backbones of songs and their enhancement of lyrical storytelling. I really appreciate Beach House’s songwriting for this very reason, and some of my favourite moments from ‘Myth’ are down to the masterfully melodic instrumentation taking the spotlight throughout the track.

I think portraying harmonious and memorable lyrics and instrumentation is a difficult thing to do well and I’m continuously impressed with the effortless way Beach House achieve this throughout Bloom.

I love the connecting moments between songs via various soundscapes and samples and how they turn the album into a full story rather than a collection of fragments. Each song on the record feels like a small piece of a larger puzzle and I become more aware of the importance of creating a narrative that connects with people on a deeper level with each listen.

This record sits amongst various beloved items in my home, and I feel warmth in my body whenever I return to it. It makes me want to dance, laugh, cry, and sing loudly and unapologetically. It will always feel powerful to me, and I hope that I can express and access my power through my music in a similar way. Thank you, Bloom.

Winten – ‘Violet Town’

