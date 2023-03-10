NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Terry’s latest fuzz factory guitar-pop number ‘Gronks’, a collab between Sydney producer Hutcher and UK vocalists DRIIA and Naike, the art-punk super-fusion of Delivery and Workhorse, plus loads more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – March ’23
New additions 10/03/2022
- Terry – Gronks
- Hutcher – Crush feat. DRIIA, Naike
- CLAIRE KNIGHT – FAST + LOOSE
- Matahara – Dial Me Up
- Delivery & Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Jen Cloher – Harakeke
- GAUCI – Irritating
- Dane Blacklock & the Preacher’s Daughter
- Flyying Colours – Do You Feel the Same?
- Winten – Violet Town
- Sunfruits – End of the World
- Surahn – Tomorrow
- Tay Oskee – The Pill
- Montana Sharp – Something Wicked
Further Reading
Tame Impala Release New Single Feat. Pond’s Nicholas Allbrook
Listen to ‘I Want You’, The Buoys’ New Song “For Anyone That’s Been in a Situationship”
Hatchie Announces ‘Giving the World Away’ Digital Deluxe Edition
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks Announce New Album and National Tour