NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Terry’s latest fuzz factory guitar-pop number ‘Gronks’, a collab between Sydney producer Hutcher and UK vocalists DRIIA and Naike, the art-punk super-fusion of Delivery and Workhorse, plus loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – March ’23

New additions 10/03/2022

Terry – Gronks

Hutcher – Crush feat. DRIIA, Naike

CLAIRE KNIGHT – FAST + LOOSE

Matahara – Dial Me Up

Delivery & Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?

Jen Cloher – Harakeke

GAUCI – Irritating

Dane Blacklock & the Preacher’s Daughter

Flyying Colours – Do You Feel the Same?

Winten – Violet Town

Sunfruits – End of the World

Surahn – Tomorrow

Tay Oskee – The Pill

Montana Sharp – Something Wicked

