Odd Mob has had a busy few years. Although it’s half a decade since the project’s most recent EP, the Brisbane DJ and producer has been churning out a consistent run of singles and remixes, many of which have caught the attention of an international listenership that numbers in the hundreds of thousands.

Odd Mob’s latest release, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, was practically conceived and finalised during one of the artist’s regular Twitch streams. Long before its official release, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ was given a spin live by DJs such as Dom Dolla, Disclosure, Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Odd Mob – ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’

Odd Mob is on tour around Australia until late October. Music Feeds caught up with the producer otherwise known as Harry Hope to talk about ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ and what’s next.

Music Feeds: Odd Mob first hit the scene a decade ago. What have the last few years been like for you on a personal level?

Odd Mob: After Covid, a few things happened: I taught myself some coding, got a new job and got married. Quite an eventful time with a lot of personal growth.

MF: You’ve also released a bunch of singles and remixes and been doing regular Twitch streams. How do you feel about how things have been going for Odd Mob recently?

OM: Things have been going great as of recent. Now that everything is returning to normal post-Covid, it has definitely been a lot to learn. New trends, social media platforms etc etc. The challenge has been great.

MF: Can you tell us a bit more about the new single ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ – how did that first come to life?

OM: It was made almost in one sitting on a Twitch stream. I was joking about ridiculous house music builds and that was the theme of the entire track.

MF: ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ received attention around the world even before its release, with several DJs bootlegging it to play in their live sets. What does it feel like to see a song of yours get such a positive response from big names like Diplo, Dillon Francis, and more?

OM: I can’t believe it. It actually makes no sense, especially considering how simple and silly the track really is.

MF: How did you go about getting the blessing of Soulja Boy to use portions of ‘Crank That’ in ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’?

OM: Luckily my label team at Tinted are well connected and were able to get in contact with his team and label to clear the sample.

MF: What are the next steps for Odd Mob? Will we be seeing new singles, more live shows, a return to overseas touring?

OM: Hopefully getting over to the US towards the end of next year. Just gonna take it as it comes and see how it goes. I’ve spent the last couple of months making a bunch of new tunes, so it’ll be great to get those out into the world. Some new projects in the works too.

Odd Mob – ‘Intrinsic’

Odd Mob 2022 Tour

Friday, 12th August – Bedroom – Gold Coast

Saturday, 20th August – La La Land – Brisbane

Wednesday, 24th August – Golden Sheaf – Double Bay

Saturday, 27th August – Shed 10 – Auckland

Saturday, 3rd September – FLNDRS – Townsville

Saturday, 10th September – Drifters Wharf – Gosford\

Friday, 16th September – Margaret River Pub – Margaret River

Saturday, 17th September – The Vault – Perth

Friday, 23rd September – Bloom – Geelong

Saturday, 24th September – Electric Circus – Adelaide

Saturday, 1st October – XS Nightlife – Cairns

Friday, 7th October – Rattlesnake Motel – Coolangatta

Saturday, 8th October – Goat AT Night – Rockhampton

Saturday, 15th October – Beer Deluxe – Albury

Saturday, 29th October – Old Soul – Sunshine Coast

