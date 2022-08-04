PREMIERE: Jessica O’Donoghue Upends Genre with ‘Let It Flow’

Music critics are guilty of coining a whole lot of abstract genre categories. Some stick, most don’t. Sydney-based industrial sound designer Jessica O’Donoghue describes her work as “post-Baroque dramatic pop”. In the case of her latest work, the single ‘Let It Flow’, this neologism is bang on the money.

‘Let It Flow’ is officially released this Friday, 5th August. We’re premiering it on Music Feeds.

Jessica O’Donoghue – ‘Let It Flow’

<a href="https://jessicaodonoghue.bandcamp.com/album/rise-up">Rise Up by Jessica O’Donoghue</a> <a href="https://jessicaodonoghue.bandcamp.com/album/rise-up">Rise Up by Jessica O’Donoghue</a>

‘Let It Flow’ is the third taste of Jessica O’Donoghue’s upcoming album, Rise Up, which is out on Friday, 23rd September via Art As Catharsis. O’Donoghue has called the project her most ambitious to date, merging industrial electronics with vocal harmonies and countermelodies.

O’Donoghue draws on her academic training – she completed a BMus at Sydney University and a Diploma of Opera at VCA – to place operatic elements alongside warm synths and communal rhythms. Alyx Dennison (ex-Kyü) produced the album with David Trumpanis (Sarah Blasko, Seeker Lover Keeper).

“This album is really about a woman’s journey,” said O’Donoghue. “It goes from hopes, dreams and promises to dark times, challenges, sacrifices and doubting/questioning to acceptance, nurturing and healing, to celebrating and honouring the feminine story and experience.”

Further Reading

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

PREMIERE: Mayhemtom Combines Love, Burnout, And Grief On ‘Falling’

Karnivool, Cog, and sleepmakeswaves Interview Each Other Ahead of Monolith Festival