PREMIERE: Watch the Stop-Motion Video for Fleeting Persuasion’s Moody New Single ‘Etched’

‘Etched’ is the third single this year from Melbourne musician JMS Harrison’s Fleeting Persuasion project. It’s a moody post-punk number anchored by propulsive drums and a prominent bass line that utilises a chorus effect a la Peter Hook and Simon Gallup.

The song, officially out on Tuesday, 6th December, arrives alongside a video created by Melbourne stop-motion filmmaker Adam Walsh. We’re premiering the video on Music Feeds. The clip features a cast of animal characters at a carnival, culminating in some terrifying divination. “Adam wrote a story inspired by the song, so to see his visions come to life has been unreal,” Harrison said in a statement.

Fleeting Persuasion – ‘Etched’

‘Etched’ is the latest in a string of singles Fleeting Persuasion has released over the last couple of years. While Harrison worked with producer Josh Whitehead for 2021’s ‘Eternal’ and ‘Passed Through’ and this year’s ‘Night Arrives’ and ‘Hollow’, the new song is the product of a collaboration with ex-Sounds Like Sunset drummer Tobey Doctor.

“There’s a collection of songs I’ve been working on with Tobey,” Harrison said. “He’s got quite the producer’s brain and so the drums, bass lines and production have been his vision. I haven’t needed much convincing as we both love similar sounds and textures. We’re excited to share the first song ‘Etched’, there’s an immediacy to it that made sense to release first.”

