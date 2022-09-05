PREMIERE: Listen To Georgia Fields’ Soaring Ballad ‘Tigress’

Singer-songwriter Georgia Fields’ third single of 2022, ‘Tigress’, is a slow-building, sentimental alt-pop cut that we’re premiering on Music Feeds ahead of its official arrival this Thursday, 8th September. Foregrounding Fields’ soaring vocals, ‘Tigress’ is sparsely arranged but effective, featuring electric guitar chords, a mixture of live and electronic percussion and an Omnichord.

The track is filled out with keyboard sounds from Fields’ trusty Casiotone 501, which the singer-songwriter has been touring with for years. “It’s not much longer than an A3 sheet of paper and it’s a temperamental little beast, but I love it to pieces,” Fields said in a statement.

Listen to ‘Tigress’ by Georgia Fields Below

“I wrote ‘Tigress’ as a gift for my mates Holly and Lauren – essentially this song is their love story,” Fields explained. “At some point I started slipping the song into my live set, and I began to get comments pretty consistently about ‘Tigress’ after each show.

“It felt like the story went beyond Holly and Lauren, and became something more transcendent: the vulnerability yet ferociousness of new love, and how that evokes a Tiger-hearted devotion.”

‘Tigress’ is the fourth single to be lifted from Fields’ forthcoming album Hiraeth, following ‘Persuasion’ and ‘Holding My Hands Out’, as well as 2021’s ‘Find Your Way Back’. Fields and producer, drummer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Barber played almost all the instrumentation across the record, with Jazz Party and Husky‘s Jules Pascoe providing bass. Hiraeth is set to arrive in November.

