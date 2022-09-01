Björk Shares Release Date and Artwork For New Album ‘Fossora’

Björk is set to release her new album Fossora on Friday, September 30th. It’s the artist’s first studio album in five years, following on from 2017’s Utopia. Along with confirming the Fossora release date, Björk has revealed there’s a new single in the pipeline.

Fossora was inspired by the pandemic, said Björk, but it’s not completely defined by the experience. Taking to Instagram to share the record’s cover art, Björk provided an insight into the making of Fossora – a word Björk made up to mean “she who digs (into the ground)”.

The fungal-themed cover image was shot by Vidar Logi, under creative direction from Björk and James Merry. The design, typography and digital fungi were created by M/M (Paris).

Sonically, Björk said Fossora is about “bass” and “heavy bottom-end.” She also revealed there are “6 bass clarinets and punchy sub[s]” featured throughout. It’s a contrast to Utopia, which Björk described as “all island in the clouds element air and no bass.”

The album’s first single, ‘Atopos’, is coming soon according to Björk’s Instagram post. More immediately though, fans can get around the first instalment of Björk’s new podcast series, called Björk: Sonic Symbolism. The initial three episodes reflect on the making of Björk’s first three albums, ‘Debut’, ‘Post’ and ‘Homogenic’.