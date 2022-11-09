PREMIERE: Jacob Fitzgerald Discovers A New Identity On EP ‘Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City’

Indie-rock rising star Jacob Fitzgerald‘s is dropping his new EP Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City this Friday, and we’ve got your exclusive sneak peek sorted.

The Naarm/Melbourne-based artist’s six-track record was self-produced, with extra help from long-time friend/collaborator Brent Quirk.

LISTEN: Jabob Fitzgerald – Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City

“In my mind, Jacob Fitzgerald & The Electric City is the closest I’ll ever get to a self-titled project,” the artist explains. “Early on in my career I was stumbling through this industry as a solo artist and there was a heavy emphasis on the Singer/Songwriter thing. I was busking, gigging and recording by myself, and whilst it was great fun… I was missing something.

“After a few years of networking, good luck, and natural evolution, I’m fortunate to have found my people. My family. My driving force behind what we do. The band.”

He continues: “After almost five years of releasing music as ‘Jacob Fitzgerald’, this was the first project where it wasn’t just me. Everyone tailored their individual parts and carved their own personal style, sound and flavour into the song. We co-wrote, arranged, and made the music what it is today. It was a group effort, the next step and exactly what I needed for a new era of music.

“This EP helps mark the next phase in our evolution. It’s a time stamp and helps me share an identity. Pair that concept with six cheeky bops, and you have an outfit that is proud, motivated, and hungry to play these bad boys live.”

The record includes previously released singles ‘Muse’, ‘Shame On You’ and ‘Long way Home’, which have all been met with lots of love and props.

The artist will support the release with four live shows supporting Loose Bricks in Meanjin/Brisbane, Eora/Sydney, Tandanya/Adelaide and Naarm/Melbourne.

You can stream the full EP via our exclusive premiere above, or catch the details of Fitzgerald’s live shows below.

Jacob Fitzgerald 2022 Live Dates

Supporting Loose Bricks

Friday, 25th November – Black Bear Lodge, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 26th November – Hiway Enmore, Gadigal/Sydney NSW

Friday, 16th December – Crown And Anchor, Tandanya/Adelaide SA

Saturday, 17th December – The Workers Club, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Further Reading:

Love Letter To A Record: Jacob Fitzgerald On New Radicals’ ‘Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too’

Mitch James: The Songs and Artists That Inspired ‘patience’

PREMIERE: Emily Victoria Encounters the Supernatural on ‘Humming Heart’