PREMIERE: Emily Victoria Encounters the Supernatural on ‘Humming Heart’

Melbourne songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Emily Victoria draws influence from Hatchie, Kate Bush, Caroline Polachek and The Sundays on her new single ‘Humming Heart’. The track is out on Thursday, 10th November, and we’re premiering it today on Music Feeds.

‘Humming Heart’ comes with a Lynchian music video, directed by Jeff Andersen Jnr and starring Victoria alongside contemporary dancer Nikki Tarling. The clip was shot over two night at St Georges Motor Inn, which will look familiar to anyone who’s spent much time rambling around Melbourne’s 3070/71 postcodes.

Emily Victoria – ‘Humming Heart’

Emily Victoria recorded ‘Humming Heart’ at Northcote’s Soundpark Studios. Nao Anzai, whose recording credits include Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Mildlife and The Teskey Brothers, produced the track, along with Lewis Moody and Hamish Patrick. Moody plays synth on the track while Anthony Farrugia is on guitar, Jacob Long on drums and Sam Clarke on bass.

“The lyrics for ‘Humming Heart’ are quite abstract,” Victoria said in a statement. “It’s ultimately about having curiosity and intrigue, exploring the unknown and encountering the supernatural. It’s also about considering the cause of our existence and trying to make sense of one’s experience.”

These themes are reflected in the ‘Humming Heart’ music video, in which the lighting syncs with the rhythm of the song. “In its early stages the concept was close up shots of limbs doing peculiar things at different angles,” Victoria said.

The clip’s narrative evolved after Andersen suggested that Victoria play a cautious hotel manager who starts to see unusual limbs in rooms “with eerie lighting.” “The video was so much fun to make,” Victoria said. “The lighting setup was extensive, thanks to Mike Ridley.”

Emily Victoria’s ‘Humming Heart’ is out on Thursday, 10th November.

