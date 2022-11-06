PREMIERE: Watch the Positivity-Powered Music Video For PRICIE’s ‘BIG GIRLS’

PRICIE has created an opulent visual accompaniment for her latest single, ‘BIG GIRLS’. The dancehall and Afrobeat-influenced single came out at the end of September. Music Feeds is premiering the official music video.

The Nigerian-born, Australian-based PRICIE stars in the video alongside model Laura Du Vè, musician Matilda Pearl, Fasika Somerville and Jenala Fumpa Tembo.

PRICIE – ‘BIG GIRLS’ (Official Music Video)

Johnny Yayo, of the Melbourne production house 76m films, directed the video based on a treatment from PRICIE.

“The ‘BIG GIRLS’ music video is a love child of myself and the wonderful talent that is Johnny from 76m films,” PRICIE said. “The makeup, hair and styling were all my vision and executed the way I’ve always dreamed. Johnny blew my treatment out of the water, adding his flair.”

The team also worked with camera operator Emily Seif, who “was a dream,” said PRICIE.

PRICIE wrote ‘BIG GIRLS’ following a lockdown session of binge eating and binge watching Euphoria. “The song was written from the perspective of the character Kat with a touch of my own personal feels and realisations,” PRICIE said.

PRICIE identified with Kat’s experiences of being made to feel like she didn’t deserve the sort of love or attention given to her friends.

“I felt deeply connected to that as I have struggled all my life like most with some or most forms of an eating disorder,” PRICIE said. “I wrote [‘BIG GIRLS’] because I felt people like Kat and myself deserve to show up as ourselves and stand in the big girl power. As we are.”

The release of ‘BIG GIRLS’ followed PRICIE’s appearance on ‘Naive’ by former Preatures vocalist Isabella Manfredi. PRICIE performed at Splendour In The Grass 2022 and shared the single ‘M.O.M. (Money On Me)’ in May 2022.

