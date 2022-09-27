The Teskey Brothers, Julia Stone & Mystery Greek Band To Support Crowded House In Canberra

Crowded House‘s forthcoming Canberra headline show just got supersized, with the addition of three massive support acts.

Melbourne blues rock icons The Teskey Brothers, indie songstress Julia Stone and a mysterious Grecian acoustic four-piece dubbed Maistrato will all be doing the honours at Stage 88 on Friday, 11th November.

And if you’ve never heard of that last act before, that’s because they’re relatively unknown. Their addition to the tour is the result of one fateful night spent jamming with the Finn brothers in remote Greece.

Crowded House Bandleader Neil Finn explains: “The 4 good men of Maistrato. We befriended them in a small fishing village in Northern Greece and played music together till dawn, everything from Rebetiko (the Greek Blues) Laiko, Led Zeppelin to Radiohead, joyous, bittersweet songs through the ages.”

Crowded House’s forthcoming tour was announced back in May to account for several cancellations caused by Neil’s testing positive for COVID in April.

The tour is set to begin with two shows at the Darwin Convention Centre in late October and early November, before heading to Cairns, Townsville, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Tamworth, Canberra, Hobart and Perth, plus taking in rescheduled A Day On The Green stops in the Hunter Valley and Mt Duneed and Geelong (November 19).

So far, the trio of The Teskey Brothers, Julia Stone and Maistrato have only been announced as supports for the Canberra show, while US singer/songwriter Cat Power will be on support duties in Melbourne and the three shows at Perth’s Kings Park & Botanic Garden.

Dubbed the Dreamers Are Waiting tour, the Crowded House’s national romp will mark just their third Australian tour in the last 15 years.

You can catch all the details below.

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting Australian Tour 2022

Saturday, 29th October – Convention Centre, Darwin, NT

Tuesday, 1st November – Convention Centre, Cairns, NT

Thursday, 3rd November – Entertainment Centre, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, 5th November – Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, QLD

Sunday, 6th November – Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, QLD

Tuesday, 8th November – Win Sports & Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday, 9th November – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 11th November – Stage 88, Canberra, ACT ***

Saturday, 12th November – Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Tuesday, 15th November – Entertainment Centre, Tamworth, NSW

Thursday, 17th November – Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, 19th November – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Tuesday, 22nd November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (New Show)*

Friday, 25th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*

Saturday, 26th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*

Sunday, 27th November – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA*

*With Cat Power

**With The Teskey Brothers, Julia Stone & Maistrato