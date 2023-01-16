PREMIERE: Watch the Video for Romanie’s New Single ‘Anthony’

Last week, Melbourne indie-pop artist Romanie returned with ‘Anthony’, her first new music since 2021. ‘Anthony’ is a stunning dream-pop gem that pairs open-hearted lyricism with jangly, occasionally fuzzed-out guitars and punchy, energetic rhythms.

Today, Music Feeds is premiering the accompanying video for ‘Anthony’, directed by Tom Dunphy and Romanie Assez. Capturing the singer-songwriter in a range of settings – a bowling alley, a video arcade, playing pool, strolling down a grocery store, at home alone – it’s the sort of lo-fi, nostalgic snapshot that suits the song it’s soundtracking perfectly.

Romanie – ‘Anthony’

Co-produced by Romanie along with Alex O’Gorman and Hamish Patrick, ‘Anthony’ was written after watching 2020 film The Father, which stars Anthony Hopkins as an elderly man living with dementia.

It’s a subject Romanie is familiar with – her grandfather suffered from the disease before passing away last year. “I don’t want you to fade / I have faith / That heaven’s gates are not where you are wandering off to,” she sings on ‘Anthony”s devastating final refrain, as the track builds to its climax.

“I remember coming home from the cinema late at night and getting this wave of inspiration. I sat down with my guitar and wrote the song almost completely in one go,” Romanie explains.

“We were still in and out of lockdowns and I was chatting on Zoom with my friends from overseas, Michiel and Kate, who encouraged me to finish the song. The first band rehearsal back, we played ‘Anthony’ through and it felt like magic to make this song into something bigger with my band.”

‘Anthony’ marks the first new music from Romanie after she released her debut EP Little Big Steps back in 2021.