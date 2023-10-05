PREMIERE: Luna May Experiments with Broken Beat and D&B on New Single ‘Heartbeat’

Melbourne/Naarm musician Emma Carn releases electronic pop music under the name Luna May. The artist’s new single, ‘Heartbeat’, fuses busy drum programming and overdriven synth bass with May’s earnest pop vocal performance. ‘Heartbeat’ will be streaming everywhere from Friday, 6th October. It’s premiering now on Music Feeds – listen below.

Luna May – ‘Heartbeat’

May created ‘Heartbeat’ with co-writer and producer Sam Phay. The mix was handled by Ned East, better known as Sydney dance producer Kilter. ‘Heartbeat’ is set to feature on Luna May’s debut EP, though little else is known about the EP at this stage.

‘Heartbeat’ is Luna May’s first single of 2023. It follows last year’s ‘Tunnel Vision’ and May and Phay’s 2021 collaboration, ‘Reluctantly Romantic’. May worked with dance duo Yuto. on the latter’s 2020 single ‘Circles’. It’s become the duo’s most successful release, having recently surpassed 1m streams on Spotify.

Further Reading

Prudns Looks for Answers on Alt-Pop Power Ballad ‘WHYDOU’

Skrillex Surprise-Releases New Album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’