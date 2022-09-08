Melbourne/Naarm power-pop combo The Prize released their debut 7-inch EP Wrong Side of Town in early September. The record includes the single ‘Easy Way Out’, the first song written by the fivesome after forming in early 2021. The title track was also issued in anticipation of the record, and now The Prize have delivered its accompanying music video, which we’re premiering on Music Feeds.

The Prize are influenced by various power pop, proto-punk and pub rock greats such as LA’s The Nerves, Dublin’s Thin Lizzy, San Francisco’s Flamin’ Groovies, CBGB kings the Ramones and Australian rock’n’roll icons The Angels and Divinyls.

The Prize – ‘Wrong Side of Town’

The ‘Wrong Side of Town’ music video was filmed at the Pier Bandroom in Frankston, Victoria. The clip’s retro aesthetic is a nod to ABC’s Countdown, as well as clips from Blondie and the Undertones.

“The room is a bit of a time capsule and hosted a bunch of our favourite bands like The Angels and Divinyls back in the day,” said The Prize’s singing drummer Nadine Muller. “The dance floor is a giant Easybeats record that spins so we thought it would be a fitting place for a band like us to shoot a clip.”

Willem Kingma directed the clip, with help from Kelli Blackmore and Riley Earl. “They did a great job of directing the clip to create a glam-lit aesthetic that looked like it’s being beamed into your living room at 6pm on a Sunday,” said Muller.

Wrong Side of Town is out now. The Prize are joining The Chats on tour around country this month. They’ll also be launching Wrong Side of the Town with headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Prize ‘Wrong Side of Town’ EP Launches

Saturday, 1st October – John Curtin Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, 28th October – Botany View Hotel, Sydney

