PREMIERE: The Tambourine Girls’ ‘Plastic Eyes’ is the Final Song Written With Guitarist Nick Weaver

Sydney band The Tambourine Girls were forced to become a trio in April 2021 when guitarist Nick Weaver passed away following a battle with bowel cancer. The band’s new single, ‘Plastic Eyes’, is their only song written as an even four-way split.

Not only does ‘Plastic Eyes’ demonstrate the unique chemistry shared by Weaver and bandmates Simon Relf, Carlos Adura and Pat Harris, but it’s unlike anything else the group’s ever made. “Now that our guitarist Nick Weaver is no longer with us, it stands as a bittersweet proof of both the height of our collaboration together and a taste of all the music we will never get to write with him,” Harris said in a statement.

The Tambourine Girls – ‘Plastic Eyes’

Relf founded The Tambourine Girls in 2014, having given notice to his former group, Deep Sea Arcade. Relf’s Deep Sea Arcade band mates Adura and Weaver soon joined him and they released their debut, self-titled album in 2016. With Harris added to the ranks, The Tambourine Girls followed up with 2018’s Waiting For Pleasure.

The band’s new single was recorded at Sydney’s Golden Retriever Studios and features prominent backing vocals from Chloe Dadd and Antonia Gauci, both producers and engineers who work out of Golden Retriever. Additional production and mixing came from Tony Buchen (Montaigne, The Preatures) and Nick Franklin mastered the track.

‘Plastic Eyes’ is out on Thursday, 19th January.

