Posthumous Album From Late Deep Sea Arcade Founder Nick Weaver Announced

Sydney musician Nick Weaver was best known as the co-founder, bassist and guitarist from Deep Sea Arcade, an indie-folk band who reached international heights, touring the world and playing festivals like The Great Escape and Primavera Sound.

In 2021, three years after the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album Blacklight, Nick tragically lost his battle with a rare form of bowel cancer at the age of 37. But today, his creative legacy lives on through new music, with the announcement of the forthcoming posthumous solo album, Won’t Let Go.

LISTEN: Nick Weaver – ‘Cold Chills’ / ‘Won’t Let Go’

Won’t Let Go is thirteen tracks of intensely personal compositions, which Nick largely wrote during his time in isolation and lockdown throughout the COVID pandemic. It will be released in full on Thursday, 20th October.

Accompanying the LP’s announcement today is a taste of the new record, with the Double A-Side single release of title track ‘Won’t Let Go’; an indie-pop opus featuring strings played by LA’s The Section Quartet; and the bright, guitar-laced jam ‘Cold Chills’ (listen to both above).

The full album is the result of Nick’s family rallying to finish the work that he had started. And Nick’s mum, Helen Wellings, says she couldn’t be prouder.

“Nick’s creativity never ceased to astonish me,” she says. “This solo album is heart-wrenchingly beautiful, songs that stay fixed in your head. It’s as if Nick’s soul has come to the surface in these compositions about true love, sincerity, beauty, loss, deception and narcissism, revealing his breadth and brilliance. Nick has left us, but his music will live on in our hearts.”

Though Nick was best known for his work in Deep Sea Arcade, he also wrote and performed for The Tambourine Girls, The Strides and Watussi.

RIP to a local icon.

