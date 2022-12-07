An 18-year old woman, who attended Canberra’s Spilt Milk Festival on Saturday, 26th November, has died of meningococcal. The news comes following a public statement from the state’s health department, ACT Health, which we wrote about here. According to not-for-profit Meningitis Centre Australia, the 18-year-old, who was from the NSW south coast, died at Canberra Hospital on Monday (5th December).

The young woman’s death comes after another festival-goer died of meningococcal after attending Splendour in the Grass in July of this year.

Government Urges Spilt Milk Attendees to be on Alert Following Meningococcal Death

NSW executive director of health protection Dr Jeremy McNaulty has encouraged festival-goers to be alert to any symptoms that may appear. “Meningococcal disease symptoms can appear suddenly and become very serious very quickly,” he said.

“If you suspect meningococcal disease, don’t wait for the rash — see a doctor immediately.” Crucially, early detection and intervention can save lives, and the telltale rash usually indicates the later stage of the disease.