Post Malone, Dom Dolla, and Aitch Lead Spilt Milk’s 2023 Lineup

Spilt Milk’s 2023 lineup has landed, with Post Malone, Aitch, and Dom Dolla leading the announcement. There’ll also be sets from Latto, David Kushner, Jessie Murph, MAY-A, Peach PRC, Tkay Maidza, The Buoys, Cub Sport, and more. See the full lineup below.
Organisers have also revealed the festival will be expanding to Perth this year for the first time – as hinted when Post Malone accidentally leaked the dates in his headline tour announce last week. See all dates and ticket details below.
Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado – ‘Eat Your Man’
Spilt Milk will kick off in Canberra on Saturday, 25th November, with the Gold Coast leg happening the next day on Sunday, 26th November. The following week it’ll be Ballarat’s turn on Saturday, 2nd December, followed by Perth on Sunday, 3rd December.
Post Malone announced his wider Australian headline tour last week, which will kick off in Brisbane on Thursday, 23rd November. He’ll also play shows at Melbourne Showgrounds and Sydney’s Domain. The tour poster caused some raised eyebrows, as the rapper had accidentally outed himself as a Spilt Milk headliner by listing the Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat, and Perth dates.
Dance export Dom Dolla, meanwhile, broke records recently when he sold out Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl in record time. The producer will play two shows at the venue on Friday, 15th and Saturday, 16th December.
Spilt Milk 2023 Lineup
- Post Malone
- Dom Dolla
- Aitch
- Budjerah
- Chris Lake
- Cub Sport
- David Kushner
- Dermot Kennedy
- Djanaba
- Grentperez
- Jessie Murph
- Lastlings
- Latto
- Lime Cordiale
- MayA
- Mincy
- Ocean Alley
- Pacific Avenue
- Partiboi69
- Peach Prc
- Poolclvb
- Redhook
- Royel Otis
- The Buoys
- The Dreggs
- Tia Gostelow
- Tkay Maidza
Dates & Venues
- Saturday, 25th November – Exhibition Park, Canberra
- Sunday, 26th November – Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast
- Saturday, 2nd December– Victoria Park, Ballarat
- Sunday, 3rd December – Claremont Showgrounds. Perth
You can sign up for pre-sale now at Spilt Milk.
