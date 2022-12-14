A Wilhelm Scream Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

US Melodic Hardcore legends A Wilhelm Scream are coming our way for the first time in almost seven years.

The Massachusetts outfit are set to assault eight Aussie stages in March of 2023, taking in stops in Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide, Newcastle, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Wollongong.

WATCH: A Wilhelm Scream – ‘Figure Eights in My Head’

The band will be coming armed with their fifth full-length album Lose Your Delusion, their first new record in 9 years, which continues their two-decade tradition of hyper fast, technically staggering output that blurs lines between punk, metal and rock.

The tour will mark A Wilhelm Scream’s first visit to our shores since 2016, something which will undoubtedly have their diehard Aussie fanbase frothing, with Sydney boasting the top spot on the band’s list of top streaming cities in the world.

Catch all the details of A Wilhelm Scream’s 2023 Australian tour below.

A Wilhelm Scream – 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale from 10am Friday, 16th December via Evil Eye Touring

Thursday, 2nd March 2023 – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 3rd March 2023 – Altar, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 4th March 2023 – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 8th March 2023 – The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, 9th March 2023 – Vinnies, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 10th March 2023 – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 11th March 2023 – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 12th March 2023 – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

