Pale Waves Announce March 2023 Australian Tour

Manchester pop punks Pale Waves have announced a 2023 Australian tour. The four-piece will be in the country for a five-date capital city tour in support of their new album, Unwanted. The tour begins with a performance at Brisbane’s Super Fun Day festival alongside Dune Rats, FIDLAR, Ruby Fields and more.

Released in August 2022, the band’s third album explores ideas of identity, anger, jealousy and hopelessness. The record was informed by the experiences of lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie and drummer Ciára Doran, and the exploration and discovery of their own queerness.

Pale Waves – ‘Lies’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unwanted was met with mostly positive reviews, earning praise for its ambition and anthemic qualities. Though, some reviewers remarked on its genercism, both thematically and musically.

The album was produced by pop punk wunderkind Zakk Cervini, who has made music with the likes of Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud. Cervini has also worked with Limp Bizkit, which is perhaps a little embarrassing, particularly after two recent documentaries on Woodstock ’99 (HBO’s and Netflix’s) painted the band and its zeitgeist in an unflattering light.

Pale Waves were last in Australia in 2018 to support their debut album My Mind Makes Noises, and the 2023 tour sees them performing at larger venues across the island continent.

Pale Waves Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 18th March – Super Fun Day Festival, Brisbane

Sunday, 19th March – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tuesday, 21st March – Magnet House, Perth

Thursday, 23rd March – Max Watts, Melbourne

Friday, 24th March – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Early bird tickets on sale 9am Wednesday, 14th December. Sign up here. General on sale 9am Thursday, 15th December.

Further Reading

Love Letter To A Record: Pale Waves On Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Golden Hour’

Soccer Mommy Announces 2023 Australian Tour

FIDLAR Set To Make Their Australian Return In March 2023