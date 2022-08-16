A$AP Rocky Charged With Alleged Shooting Of Former Friend

A$AP Rocky has officially had charges filed against him in connection to a shooting that occurred in November 2021.

In April this year, the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the shooting, though this week more details have emerged regarding the alleged victim, a former A$AP Mob member – A$AP Relli. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, has come forward as the victim of the shooting, with his legal team alleging that A$AP Rocky intentionally fired multiple shots at Ephron during a meeting in Hollywood.

In an official document published by the Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office, Rocky (real name Rakim Meyers) now faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, along with allegations of personally using a firearm.

