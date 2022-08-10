Danger Mouse and Black Thought have unveiled their newest collaboration, sharing ‘Strangers’. It serves as one of the most high-profile singles in recent times, with both Run The Jewels and A$AP Rocky also adding their talents to the track.

Atop a bed of menacing production from Danger Mouse, The Roots’ MC Black Thought shares contributes a powerful verse alongside lines from A$AP Rocky, Killer Mike and El-P, combining to create one of the most essential hip-hop tracks of the year. “We were honoured to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger,” Run The Jewels said in an accompanying statement.

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Strangers (featuring. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)’

The track is set to appear on Cheat Codes, the forthcoming album from Danger Mouse and Black Thought, and follows on from the release of previous singles ‘No Gold Teeth’, ‘Aquamarine’, and ‘Because’.

Serving as the first hip-hop album from Danger Mouse since his 2006 The Mouse And The Mask collaboration with MF DOOM as DangerDoom, the record sees he and The Roots’ Black Thought teaming up with a stellar array of guest contributors. In addition to those featured on strangers, Cheat Codes also features Raekwon, Joey Bada$$, Conway The Machine, Michael Kiwanuka, Kid Sister, Russ, Dylan Cartlidge, and even the late MF DOOM.

Cheat Codes is set for release 12th August.

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – Cheat Codes

Sometimes Cheat Codes The Darkest Part (feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister) No Gold Teeth Because (feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge) Belize (feat. MF Doom) Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) Identical Deaths Strangers (feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels) Close To Famous Saltwater (feat. Conway The Machine) Voilas & Lupitas

