AC/DC Provide Inspiration For New Children’s Alphabet Book

AC/DC have signed off on a new children’s picture book titled The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet. The picture book is set for release on Friday, 11th November through Australian music and lifestyle company Love Police.

Aimed at pre-schoolers, The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet book was designed and produced by Paul McNeil. It is the fourth release in a series of children’s picture books released by Love Police.

The series began 15 years ago, with Love Police releasing M Is For Metal. It was followed up by Never Mind Your Ps & Qs: Here’s The Punk Alphabet in 2008 and The ABC&W: the Country and Western Alphabet Book in 2009.

“What an honour it is to work on this book, and to have had a connection to Angus for the real deal stuff makes it even more wild and special,” Love Police’s Brian “BT” Taranto said in a statement.

“Yeah, it’s a kids book, but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page. The Mayor [McNeil] has done a sweet and rockin’ job. We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!”

Apparently AC/DC’s Angus Young contacted Taranto after discovering M Is For Metal during the pandemic. From there, McNeil developed The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet Book with the involvement of AC/DC and Taranto. For more information on all of these books, head to the official Love Police Books website.

