ABC Radio To Launch New Music Show, ‘On The Record’

ABC Radio Australia is launching a new show called On The Record, which will feature interviews with emerging and established songwriters and artists from across the Pacific. It’ll be hosted by Samoan-Australian music journalist Sosefina Fuamoli, and the first episodes will highlight artists like Joji Malani (formerly of Gang of Youths, now Pei), Tiana Khasi, Sprigga Mek, and more.

“I love being able to go on a journey with musicians and performers – whether it be about their own music and journey or the music they adore,” Fuamoli shared in a statement. “The best interviews are the ones that don’t feel like interviews at all, and that’s what I hope On The Record will be for my listeners and guests.”

Pei: ‘Honest’

On The Record will be broadcast every Tuesday at 4pm AEST/PNG time on ABC Radio Australia – which you can listen to online or on 24-hour FM stations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sose Fuamoli to our line-up,” says ABC Radio Australia head Justine Kelly. “She’s one of Australia’s best music journalists and a champion for Pacific artists and music. Her industry and music knowledge, her love for the Pacific and her warmth as an interviewer will bring something different to listeners, introducing them to new and old music that they’ll love.”

As mentioned above, one of the episodes will feature Joji Malani, former Gang of Youths guitarist who left the band in 2019. Malani’s since started a record label called Broth Records, and released an album under the name Pei.

