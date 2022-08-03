Gang of Youths Announce Intimate, Acoustic Sydney Show

Gang of Youths have announced they’ll conclude their Australian tour in support of third album Angel in Realtime. this month with an intimate acoustic show in their hometown of Sydney. The band will close out the run on Monday, 22nd August with concert at the Enmore Theatre – where they had an incredible six consecutive sold-out performances in 2018.

The stripped-back format will see the band reinterpret songs from both their latest album as well as favourite from across their back catalogue. Pre-sale tickets are available now (sign up here), with general tickets going on sale tomorrow at 10am AEST.

Watch Gang of Youths’ Dave Le’aupepe Play ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ (Piano Version)

Gang of Youths’ Australian tour in support of Angel in Realtime began last weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, and continued last night in Adelaide. They’ll play arenas in Newcastle and Sydney this weekend, before heading to Melbourne the following weekend.

After that, they’ll headline their own hand-curated festival, A More Perfect Union, in Hobart and Sandstone Point. In Hobart, they’ll be joined by Cub Sport, Arlo Parks, Gretta Ray and more, while the Queensland edition will feature Matt Corby, Middle Kids, Budjerah and others.

Angel in Realtime, the band’s third studio album, came out in February. The follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed Go Farther in Lightness was the first to feature new member Tom Hobden after longtime guitarist Joji Malani left the band in 2019.

